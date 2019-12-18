Tom Felton posts a Harry Potter reunion pic with Emma Watson, but no Harry in sight

My my my... what would Harry and Ron say about this?

Some of the stars from the Harry Potter films recently gathered and put photographic proof of the event out on social media. Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley), and Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood) are in the photo, right beside Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) and Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy). Harry himself (Daniel Radcliffe) and Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint) are nowhere in sight — what would they say about their best friend consorting with the enemy?

They likely wouldn't mind, because Felton is nothing like his character in real life, and even in the Potter stories Draco wasn't that bad. Aside from that one time. And that other time. Anyway, Watson and Felton have remained good friends and often pop up in each other's Instagram accounts. Such was the case here.

Felton posted the photo on his account earlier today, writing, "Seasons greetings from my school mates. [Matthew Lewis] and I mid debate x #gryffindorVSslytherin."

Watson posted a black and white version of the same photo on her own account, writing, "Merry Christmas from us."

We love some of this gang back together... we're only two members short of the main sextet that fought in the Department of Mysteries! Draco wasn't there, however, and Harry and Ron most definitely were. There's always the chance that Radcliffe used polyjuice potion to turn himself into Felton for the night? It could happen... though probably not.

The entire extended cast may still get together for one big Hogwarts blowout this holiday season, you never know. In the meantime, we suddenly feel like watching every single one of these movies in a row.