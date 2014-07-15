Harry Potter sprouts Horns in weird horror film's first trailer

Former Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe is getting into some devilish territory in the first trailer for his new movie, Horns.

We'll say this for Radcliffe: He's been doing a lot of genre films while avoiding typecasting as much as possible. Following his Gothic turn a couple of years ago in The Woman in Black -- and before we see him as Igor in Victor Frankenstein -- he is delving into even darker territory with Horns.

In the film, he plays a young man named Ignatius Perrish who is suspected of raping and murdering his girlfriend (Juno Temple). Vilified by the residents of his small town, even though he knows he's innocent, Ignatius wakes up one morning with a pair of horns growing out of his head which have a strange power that forces people to tell the truth. Armed with his bizarre new body parts, Ignatius sets out to find the real killer.

Horns is directed by Alexandre Aja (The Hills Have Eyes remake, Piranha 3D) and based on a novel by Joe Hill (author of the Locke & Key comics and son of Stephen King). I read and enjoyed the book, but wondered as I got through it whether it could be translated to the screen. This moody first teaser gives us some idea of what Aja is going for, although we don't glimpse the titular appendages until the very end.

Horns played the Toronto Film Festival last fall to mixed reviews, but as a fan of Hill's work I'm curious to see how the first big-screen adaptation of one of his books fares (sadly, it seems the film version of his first novel, Heart-Shaped Box, is lost in development hell). The movie also stars Max Minghella, James Remar, Joe Anderson, and Kelli Garner, and will be the focus of a Hall H panel at Comic-Con next week, where hopefully we'll see more footage.

Horns comes out this fall in theaters and on VOD.

