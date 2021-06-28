Don’t adjust your time-turner: 'Reimagined' Harry Potter and the Cursed Child returning to Broadway

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child — the two-part play that revealed to us, among other things, what Harry, Ron and Hermione get up to as adults — is coming back to Broadway in condensed form.

The new experience is now one show instead of two, and will have its world premiere at Broadway’s Lyric Theatre on Nov. 16. A production will also debut in San Francisco at the Curran theater on Jan. 11, and at Toronto’s Mirvish Theatre in May.

“Collaborating on Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has been one of the great joys of my professional life,” author J.K. Rowling said in a statement. “While no one would wish for what has happened over the last year, it has given Jack, John, and the first-class creatives who first breathed life into the production the opportunity to revisit the play, and to find a new way to frame our story — with amazing illusions and some exquisite new staging — all the while keeping our original story intact. I’m so proud to be associated with this new, reimagined version, and to be able to welcome back audiences to the Lyric, Curran, and Ed Mirvish theatres.”

The original run of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child was a two-show experience, where patrons saw the show in two installments, either the same day or on concurrent days. The play takes place 19 years after the events of Rowling’s last Harry Potter book, and focuses on the children of the major characters we followed in the original series. Over 4.5 million people worldwide have seen the two-part version, which will still continue to run in London, U.K. and Hamburg, Germany.

Sonia Friedman Productions, the company behind the project, notes in a press release that they condensed the experience after its pandemic-related shutdown because of “the challenges of remounting and running a two-part show in the U.S. on the scale of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, and the commercial challenges faced by the theater and tourism industries emerging from the global shutdowns.”

Tickets to the Broadway production go on sale at HarryPotterOnStage.com on July 12, and for San Francisco on July 21.