WIRE Buzz: Harry Styles sinks Little Mermaid role; Lumberjanes movie axed

Harry Styles has sunk any chances he'll be appearing in The Little Mermaid. The pop singer, who made his on-screen debut in Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk in 2017, was reportedly in talks to play Prince Eric in the upcoming live-action remake last month, but ultimately declined to take the role.

The character was voiced by Christopher Daniel Barnes in the 1989 Disney animated feature, who played Greg Brady in The Brady Bunch film franchise. More recently, Barnes voiced Spider-Man Noir in Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions.

With Styles out, there's no word on who could actually land the role. Currently, the film's roster is Halle Bailey as Ariel, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, and Awkwafina voicing Scuttle. Rob Marshall will direct, as well as produce alongside John DeLuca and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

(via The Hollywood Reporter)

Next up, Piper Perabo has joined the population of City of Angels.

The Notorious actress will play Linda Craft in the Penny Dreadful spinoff, the wife of Dr. Peter Craft, who'll be played Rory Kinnear, who also starred in the original series. Perabo's character is described as fading American beauty who's disappointed and fed up with her mundane suburban lifestyle.

The spinoff will relocate from Victorian-era London to Los Angeles amidst the Great Depression, and explore the unsettling history of the infamous City of Angels — hence the title.

Perabo will join the already-announced Daniel Zovatto, Nathan Lane, Kerry Bishé, Game of Thrones alum Natalie Dormer.

(via The Hollywood Reporter)

Finally, Disney has cut down any hopes to see a live-action Lumberjanes movie.

The film, based on the BOOM! comic by Shannon Watters, Noelle Stevenson, Grace Ellis, and Brooke Allen was first announced four years ago and has been ultimately shelved as of today. As The House of Mouse continues to settle into its acquisition of Fox, it was made clear that they haven't been terribly happy with how their films fared at the box office — which were ironically pitted against Disney mega-hits.

Unfortunately, this probably isn't the last time a project will be shelved or cast off into limbo as Disney mounts a considerable effort to turn the studio around into a lucrative investment beyond getting The X-Men and Fantastic Four under the MCU umbrella.

(via CBR/Variety)