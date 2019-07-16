WIRE Buzz: Harry Styles eyeing Prince Eric role in Little Mermaid; Rick and Morty S4; more

End your day on the right foot with another WIRE Buzz!

You've got a first look at Season 4 of Rick and Morty, before trying to change the past with David Oyelowo. Then close things out with a One Direction vet possibly joining The Little Mermaid remake over at Disney.

One Direction alum Harry Styles is reportedly in talks to take on the role of Prince Eric in Disney's upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, per The Hollywood Reporter. The character plays a pretty crucial part in the story (at least in the 1989 original), serving as the physical manifestation of Ariel's desire to be human.

The only confirmed bit of casting for the project is Halle Bailey as Princess Ariel, the young mermaid who trades her beautiful singing voice for a pair of human legs. At the moment, Styles is only rumored to be in talks, as are Melissa McCarthy (Ursula the sea witch), Awkwafina (Scuttle the seagull), and Jacob Tremblay (Flounder the fish).

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images & Disney

Despite being known as a musician, Styles has begun to carve out a nice little acting career for himself, having played a British soldier in Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk.

Helmed by Rob Marshall, The Little Mermaid remake kicks off filming in early 2020.

Get your hands off of our Eyeholes! The first images for Season 4 of Rick and Morty after finally here. While only two stills have been released, they can still be dissected and picked over for months to come.

The first image shows Rick Sanchez (voiced by co-creator Justin Roiland) serenely walking through an alien field at dusk. He looks calm and peaceful, but if the show has taught us anything, it's that we should never (ever!) trust what we see.

The second image is a little more interesting, with Rick surrounded by what appear to be reptilian-android hybrids who bear more than a passing resemblance to Crocubot, who was killed by one of Rick's sci-fi booby traps in the Season 3 episode entitled "Vindicators 3: The Return of Worldender."

Are these possibly Crocubots' relatives who are out for revenge? Will we be seeing the return of Gillian Jacobs' Supernova, the only surviving member of the Vindicators? As you'll see, Morty is nowhere to be found in either of them. Is Rick off on a solo journey of self-discovery like Luke Skywalker or Stranger Things' Eleven?

Only time will answer our questions! In the meantime, check out the two pics below.

Rick and Morty Season 4 debuts on Adult Swim this November.

Blumhouse shows no signs of slowing down its 2019 genre releases with the first trailer for Don't Let Go, a pseudo-time-travel crime thriller that doesn't actually entail physically traveling back in time. Let us explain ...

David Oyelowo (The Cloverfield Paradox) stars as Jack Radcliff, a police detective who loses his niece (Storm Reid) and her parents (Brian Tyree Henry and Shinelle Azoroh) in a terribly devastating homicide. Two weeks later, he impossibly gets a call from his deceased niece, who is somehow able to contact him from the past. Still mourning his familial loss, Jack rushes to prevent the impending murder, Minority Report-style.

Check out the trailer, which eerily remixes "Reach Out (I'll Be There)" by The Four Tops, below:

Video of Don&#039;t Let Go - Official Trailer (2019)

Written and directed by Rings scribe Jacob Aaron Estes, the movie co-stars Alfred Molina, Byron Mann, and Mykelti Williamson.

Blumhouse is no stranger to the concept of being able to change the past through supernatural means. In fact, it had two Happy Death Day movies to explore the idea. However, Don't Let Go takes a much darker and more serious approach with a premise that places it closer to Tony Scott's Déjà Vu than it does to Harold Ramis' Groundhog Day.

Don't Let Go picks up the phone in theaters Aug. 30.