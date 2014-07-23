Has the star of one of Marvel's new Star Wars comics just been revealed?

We're just months away from new Marvel Star Wars comics, and if this report is true, the publisher's already up to something big.

Ever since Marvel got the Star Wars comic-book license back from Dark Horse Comics back in January, we've been waiting to hear exactly what they'll do with it, and so far we haven't seen anything official but an announcement that they'll be reprinting their original Star Wars run from the 1970s and 1980s. It's San Diego Comic-Con week now, though, and while the con isn't in full swing just yet, rumors are already swirling on the convention floor about upcoming Star Wars projects at Marvel.

Bleeding Cool's Rich Johnston has said for a while now that Marvel is preparing two new Star Wars titles to launch in 2015 (when the license officially reverts back to them), but after spending some time in San Diego yesterday, he now believes a third Star Wars book is in the works at the publisher, and that this one will star Princess Leia. We don't know at what point in the Star Wars timeline the book will be set, or when it will debut, or really anything else, but it sounds like a Leia book could very well be on the way.

That's a pretty big deal, considering some of the recent Star Wars-related controversies that Disney's had to deal with. Back in April, when J.J. Abrams and company announced the main cast for Star Wars: Episode VII, many fans decried its lack of diversity, particularly its lack of new female characters, something Abrams has since seemingly addressed by adding stars like Lupita Nyong'o and Gwendoline Christie to the flick. Then, in May, another controversy erupted when fans found out that Disney Stores had no plans to add any Princess Leia merchandise to their selection, something that has since been remedied.

Now, on the comics end of things, Marvel seems poised to come right out of the gate with a book aimed at female readers, continuing their recent trend that's delivered hits like Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk. Hopefully we'll hear more about this, and hopefully in an official way from Marvel, as Comic-Con continues this week.

(Via Bleeding Cool)