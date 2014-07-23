Latest Stories

Gal Gadot Wonder Woman 1984
Tag: Movies
Wonder Woman's Patty Jenkins and AHS's Ryan Murphy throw shade over their similarly-titled projects
John Boyega Oscar Isaac Daisy Ridley Star Wars Celebration
Tag: Movies
The Star Wars Episode IX cast panel was the horniest panel in history
Kennedy MccMann
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Nancy Drew gets 'supernatural twist'; The Beast hunts down a director; more
David Harbour Hellboy Red Carpet
Tag: Movies
WATCH: Hellboy's David Harbour, Milla Jovovich, and Daniel Dae Kim geek out
StarWarsChaykinCROP.jpg

Has the star of one of Marvel's new Star Wars comics just been revealed?

Contributed by
YoungSanta.jpg
Matthew Jackson
Jul 23, 2014

We're just months away from new Marvel Star Wars comics, and if this report is true, the publisher's already up to something big.

Ever since Marvel got the Star Wars comic-book license back from Dark Horse Comics back in January, we've been waiting to hear exactly what they'll do with it, and so far we haven't seen anything official but an announcement that they'll be reprinting their original Star Wars run from the 1970s and 1980s. It's San Diego Comic-Con week now, though, and while the con isn't in full swing just yet, rumors are already swirling on the convention floor about upcoming Star Wars projects at Marvel.

Bleeding Cool's Rich Johnston has said for a while now that Marvel is preparing two new Star Wars titles to launch in 2015 (when the license officially reverts back to them), but after spending some time in San Diego yesterday, he now believes a third Star Wars book is in the works at the publisher, and that this one will star Princess Leia. We don't know at what point in the Star Wars timeline the book will be set, or when it will debut, or really anything else, but it sounds like a Leia book could very well be on the way.

That's a pretty big deal, considering some of the recent Star Wars-related controversies that Disney's had to deal with. Back in April, when J.J. Abrams and company announced the main cast for Star Wars: Episode VII, many fans decried its lack of diversity, particularly its lack of new female characters, something Abrams has since seemingly addressed by adding stars like Lupita Nyong'o and Gwendoline Christie to the flick. Then, in May, another controversy erupted when fans found out that Disney Stores had no plans to add any Princess Leia merchandise to their selection, something that has since been remedied.

Now, on the comics end of things, Marvel seems poised to come right out of the gate with a book aimed at female readers, continuing their recent trend that's delivered hits like Captain MarvelMs. Marvel and She-Hulk. Hopefully we'll hear more about this, and hopefully in an official way from Marvel, as Comic-Con continues this week.

(Via Bleeding Cool

Tag: Comic-Con 2014
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: marvel comics

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: