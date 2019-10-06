Hasbro unveils even more Star Wars toys at NYCC

The folks at Hasbro revealed even new Star Wars toys at their New York Comic Con panel on Friday not unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con this summer.

After recapping the new releases announced at SDCC, executives from the toymaker introduced new releases for the Skywalker Saga line, Star Wars: The Vintage Collection (the Star Wars action figure line taken from the original Kenner toys with the classic packaging) and from the Star Wars Black Series Collection.

New releases for the Skywalker Saga line include prequel action figure 2-packs with Darth Maul & Yoda, Mace Windu & Jango Fett, and Obi-Wan & Anakin. Each figure form these 2-packs from this line has been treated with a gold finish.

Hasbro

Also from the Vintage Collection are Luke and Leia action figures dressed in their outfits from the Yavin ceremony from the original Star Wars (aka Episode IV: A New Hope).

Hasbro

In addition, Habro unveiled the Shadow Trooper figure, the new droid 3-pack (consisting of C-3P0, R2D2 and BB8), the Sith Trooper Armory Pack, and new versions of Finn, Po Dameron, Rey and Kylo Ren figures.

The final for the Vintage line reveal was the Cave of Evil Special Action set package, which included updated Yoda, Luke and Dath Vader figures from the cave in Degobah from The Empire Strikes Back.

Hasbro

These new toys from the Vintage line should be on the shelves in about a month.

For the Black Collection, Hasbro revealed Luke in his Jedi Knight outfit from Return of the Jedi, Force Spirit Yoda, Wedge Antilles, Clone Commander Fox (from the Clone Wars series), IG-11 from The Mandalorian, updated Chewbacca and C-3P0 figures (where 3P0 has removable limbs and Chewie has that mesh backpack in which to carry 3P0 from Empire).

Hasbro

Finally, Hasbro is releasing the incinerator trooper helmet as part of the Black Collection.

These items will be available for sale later this fall, and available for preorder on Monday.

Click here for SYFY WIRE’s full coverage of New York Comic Con 2019, including up-to-the-minute news, exclusive interviews, and videos.