The Haunting of Bly Manor welcomes horror fans to October with its eyeless opening titles

The Haunting of Bly Manor, Netflix and horror mastermind Mike Flanagan's follow-up to their smash creepfest The Haunting of Hill House, is welcoming the Halloween holiday season with open arms. Welcoming horror fans to the manor — where all manner of Henry James stories will be adapted, including The Turn of the Screw — the series dropped its opening title sequence online today in order to supplement the episode titles it teased out earlier this week.

The nine-episode second season to Flanagan's spooky anthology start with "The Great Good Place" and end with "The Beast in the Jungle" — but at the start of them, and each episode in between, fans will see the opening sequence below. Better get used to it.

Take a look...if you dare:

"One week to go. Until then, enjoy our perfectly splendid opening titles," reads the tweet, which then proceeds to freak everyone out considerably.

Eyes? Who needs them? Not these portraits, which turn to aged, cracked, blind ghouls before fans' own eyes. Whether it's the young nanny (Victoria Pedretti) who's come to the house, her creepy wards (Amelie Bea Smith and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth), or some of the returning The Haunting of cast members like Oliver Jackson-Cohen or Henry Thomas, everyone's pictures go bad — quick. At least they're all together on that horrible haunted wall.

The series also stars Rahul Kohli, Amelia Eve, T’Nia Miller, Kate Siegel, and Tahirah Sharif as it looks to follow its fan-favorite first season. The Haunting of Bly Manor hits Netflix on Oct. 9.