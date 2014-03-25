Have a closer look at Ultron, Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver in 8 new Avengers 2 set pics

More pics from the set of The Avengers: Age of Ultron have leaked online, and this time we get to have a much better look at Ultron, sprinkled with lots more Scarlet Witch and a dash of Quicksilver.

As you guys can see, filming is moving full steam ahead in Italy so that the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes can be ready to avenge the world when Age of Ultron rolls in next year -- and we’ve got some pretty clear close-up shots of that-guy-in-the-suit-who-could-be-standing-in-for-Ultron (as you guys will recall, Ultron will be voiced and mo-capped by the awesome James Spader), Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch (not digging the costume yet) and Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Quicksilver (we’re still not sure about that mop of hair, but we hope it’ll grow on us. Costume's cool).

Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye also puts in an appearance amid smoke, debris and total devastation.

Have a look at the gallery below (there are also more cool set pics to see here).

Are you ready to suit up and join the Avengers when Age of Ultron blasts into theaters on May 1, 2015?

(via Comic Book Movie)