Have a look at this wild and woolly preview for dire Death of Wolverine #1

We've already revealed Marvel's phenomenal Alex Ross anniversary cover for The Death of Wolverine #1 to you last month, and now comes a tempting trio of inked preview pages by artist Steve McNiven (Civil War). Written by Thunderbolt's Charles Soule, the four-part limited event run explores Logan's terminal health issues due to the loss of his healing powers.

The stark, gritty linework in these commanding sneak peek pages seems to mirror the fatal consequences for Wolverine and the raw reverberations rippling through the X-Men universe. Say your goodbyes, but don't grieve for the crazy clawed-one just yet - we're pretty sure he'll be back in amped action before the next death-defying mutant crisis.

Here's Marvel's official synopsis:

IT'S THE BEGINNING OF THE END – 3 MONTHS TO DIE ENDS HERE! • The beginning of the end is now here … THE DEATH OF WOLVERINE!

• THREE MONTHS TO DIE, the loss of Wolverine’s healing factor--all led to this, the single most important X-Men event of the decade.

• Logan has spent over a century being the best there is at what he does...but even the best fade away eventually.

• Over the years, Logan has been a warrior, a hero, a renegade, a samurai, a teacher—and so much more. But now, the greatest X-Men hero will play a role he's never played before in this special weekly event brought to you by industry superstars Charles Soule and Steve McNiven.



The bell starts tolling in The Death Of Wolverine #1 on September 3, 2014.

(Via Comic Book Movie)