Marvel's 'Hawkeye' drops cheerful new teaser, confirms double-sized Nov. premiere on Disney+

Marvel fans will get twice the Hawkeye fun when the series lands on Disney+ just in time for the Thanksgiving weekend. A double dose of Marvel fun should pair perfectly with turkey and yams.

The show has dropped a brand-new teaser spot along with the announcement that the first two episodes (there are six in total) are going to drop on the same day. Not bad for an early Christmas present, wouldn't you say? Moreover, the footage confirms Linda Cardellini's return as Laura Barton, a character noticeably absent from the first trailer released last month.

Clearly inspired by the charming and action-packed antics of festive classics like Home Alone, Die Hard, and Lethal Weapon, Hawkeye unfolds in New York City. Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) just wants to spend the holiday with his family, but there's a deadly target on his back. This is related to Black Widow's post-credits scene, which set Yelena (Florence Pugh) on a path to avenge her sister's death. It's also pretty clear that his time spent as the ruthless Ronin between the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame didn't endear him to many people in the criminal underworld.

In order to boost his chances of survival, Barton joins up with a promising young archer named Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) — next in line to inherit the mantle of Hawkeye from her beleagured mentor, at least judging by her trajectory in the comics canon.

Watch the new spot below:

Video of “Change of Plans” | Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye | Disney+

"[Kate is] a 22-year-old kid and she's a big Hawkeye fan," Renner told Entertainment Weekly. "She has a wonderfully annoying and equally charming manner about her, because she's such a fangirl of Hawkeye. The relationship grows from that, but the biggest problem for Clint is Kate Bishop and the onslaught of problems that she brings into his life."

Vera Farmiga (Kate's mom, Eleanor Bishop), Tony Dalton (Jack Duquesne), Zahn McClarnon (William Lopez), and newcomer Alaqua Cox (William's daughter, Maya Lopez, aka Echo) round out the principal cast.

Hawkeye aims to land on Disney+ Wednesday, Nov. 24. Following the dual premiere, the remaining four episodes will roll out on a weekly basis. Bridgerton producer Jonathan Igla serves as head writer.