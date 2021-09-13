Christmas came early! Marvel's 'Hawkeye' hits the mark with first festive trailer for Disney+ series

Merry (early) Christmas! Marvel Studios has gifted fans an early present with the very first teaser trailer for the Hawkeye series coming to Disney+ this November. Based on the initial batch of footage, it looks like we're in for a '90s-inspired Christmas buddy comedy — à la Shane Black meets Die Hard — set within the confines of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Taking place in the run-up to "the most wonderful time of the year," the Manhattan-based show picks up in the direct aftermath of Avengers: Endgame. Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) just wants to be with his kids for Christmas, but some enemies from his dark days as Ronin are making that familial goal quite difficult. To put his old persona to bed, Barton joins forces with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), a young woman who can also hold her own with a bow and arrow.

And as we learned in the post-credits scene of Black Widow, the eponymous archery expert ironically has a target put on his back when Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) is made to believe that he murdered her adoptive sister, Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), during the events of Endgame.

Check out the trailer below:

Video of Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye | Official Trailer | Disney+

No, your eyes aren't decieving you — the life of Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans) has inspired a whole Broadway musical in the MCU. We wonder if it covers his journey to the moon...

The project's supporting cast includes Vera Farmiga (The Conjuring) as Kate's mom, Eleanor Bishop; Tony Dalton (Better Call Saul) as Jack Duquesne; Zahn McClarnon (Doctor Sleep) as William Lopez; and newcomer Alaqua Cox as William's daughter, Maya Lopez (aka Echo). According to reports from earlier this year, Marvel is already developing a spinoff for Cox's character.

Overseen by head writer Jonathan Igla (Mad Men), Hawkeye is directed by Rhys Thomas and the directing duo known as Bert and Bertie. The series hits the bullseye exclusively on Disney+ Wednesday, Nov. 24.