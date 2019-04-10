Disney+ to hit target with Hawkeye spinoff miniseries starring Jeremy Renner

The House of Mouse continues to make Disney+ a more and more tantalizing streaming service option. This afternoon, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Disney is developing a live-action Hawkeye miniseries starring Jeremy Renner, who's played the character in the MCU since the first Thor movie in 2011, for its upcoming streaming platform.

Per the report, the plot of the show will involve Clint Barton training a protege in the form of Kate Bishop, a young woman who took up the mantle of Hawkeye after Barton in the comics and has her own storied career as a hero. She's also a member of the Young Avengers, a tease that could very well be a part of the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe after the release of Avengers: Endgame.

Since Barton has a family in the MCU, this could be the perfect way for him to pass the baton within this universe and enjoy more time with his loved ones (something he's been wanting to do since Age of Ultron).

Credit: Marvel Studios/Marvel Comics

Barton will of course return in Endgame — which opens April 26 — as Ronin, a darker, sword-wielding persona he's taken up before in the comics. He'll be helping out the rest of the Avengers with the lingering aftermath of (and perhaps a plan to reverse) Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet snap.

News of the Hawkeye show is the second major Disney+ development of the last two days. Yesterday, it was revealed that an animated sequel series to Monsters, Inc. would be arriving on the streaming service in 2020.

Other MCU shows centering on Loki (Tom Hiddleston); Scarlet Witch (Elisabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany); and Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky (Sebastian Stan) are also said to be in the works. Unlike the Netflix series made by Marvel, all of these programs will be directly and overtly tied to the Marvel Studios films that are released in theaters.