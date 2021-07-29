Marvel's 'Hawkeye' series takes aim at November premiere on Disney+, first pic reveals Kate Bishop

Clint Barton's MCU return is only a few months away. Marvel Studios confirmed Thursday that its Hawkeye series on Disney+ will hit the mark on Wednesday, Nov. 24. The show is expected to be the next new live action MCU series, following up the animated What If...? series that debuts August 11.

Fans in the U.S. won't have much of an excuse not to check out the first episode since it drops the day before the Thanksgiving holiday. Marvel celebrated the announcement with the release of the first-ever teaser image, which shows a tense-looking meeting between Barton (Jeremy Renner) and his talented young protégée, Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld).

Check it out:

Credit: The Walt Disney Srudios

"[Kate is] a 22-year-old kid and she's a big Hawkeye fan," Renner explained to Entertainment Weekly, which first debuted the image. "She has a wonderfully annoying and equally charming manner about her, because she's such a fangirl of Hawkeye. The relationship grows from that, but the biggest problem for Clint is Kate Bishop and the onslaught of problems that she brings into his life."

Thanks to Black Widow's post-credits scene, we know that Clint is wanted by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) for the alleged murder of Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) in Avengers: Endgame. This isn't great news for the arrow-happy Avenger because he's now being tracked down by one of the deadliest assassins on the planet: Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh).

Pugh is just one piece of the supporting puzzle that also features Vera Farmiga (Kate's Mother, Eleanor Bishop), Tony Dalton (Jack Duquesne), Alaqua Cox (Maya Lopez/Echo), and Zahn McClarnon (Maya's father, William Lopez).

Filming for Hawkeye kicked off in New York last December before wrapping up this past April. Mad Men and Bridgerton vet Jonathan Igla serves as head writer and executive producer.

Along with Hawkeye, Disney is also in production on several more live action MCU shows, including Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight and She-Hulk. Additional projects like Ironheart, Secret Invasion and Armor Wars are further down the calendar.