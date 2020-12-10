Power of the Dark Side unfurled as Hayden Christensen set to return for Obi-Wan standalone series

Now, we've known for quite some time now that Ewan McGregor would be returning to the Star Wars galaxy for the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series. But Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy gave fans a huge reveal in today's Disney Investor call when she announced that Hayden Christensen is set to return as Darth Vader in the new Disney+ series.

Christensen joins the cast of Obi-Wan Kenobi to reprise his role of Kenobi's former protege-turned-enemy with the Disney+ series set to begin ten years after the events of Revenge of the Sith.

McGregor played Jedi Master Obi-Wan, while Christensen played Anakin Skywalker, then later Darth Vader, throughout the prequel films. Now we know they'll both be back for the new series from writer Hossein Amini and director Deborah Chow in what Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy described as "the rematch of the century."

Obi-Wan takes place in-between the Clone Wars and the hero's retirement to Tattooine before the beginning of A New Hope. That's a lot of time to explore and a lot of change for a character to go through.

McGregor told Entertainment Tonight in September that the live-action series coming to Disney+ plans to kick off production in the spring of 2021.