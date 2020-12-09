HBO sinking its fangs into 'True Blood' reboot from Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and NOS4A2 showrunners

Variety has confirmed that HBO is in the early stages of putting together a reboot of True Blood with Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) and Jami O’Brien (NOS4A2) attached as writers and executive producers. The show's original creator, Alan Ball (Uncle Frank), is also on board as an executive producer.

At this time, none of the original cast members are slated to return, but that could change as development moves forward. There's also no word on exactly where, or how, this project will fit into the existing canon of the original series. Namely, if it will be a full-fledged reboot, or something that will connect to the stories and characters that have already been established. But the use of the word "reboot" in the reporting certainly points toward the former option.

It seems like Aguirre-Sacasa will get to eat his vampire cake after all following ABC's decision to axe The Brides.

Based on Charlaine Harris' series of Southern Vampire Mysteries novels, True Blood was a steamy vampire drama that starred X-Men's Anna Paquin as Sookie Stackhouse, a small-town waitress who finds herself swept up into a world of blood-sucking ghouls when she meets a debonair vampire named Bill Comptom (played by The Gifted's Stephen Moyer). The show, which currently holds a fresh 70 percent on Rotten Tomatoes) ran for a total of 80 episodes across seven seasons between 2008 and 2014. It took home numerous accolades throughout its run, including two Emmys, a Golden Globe, a GLAAD Media Award, four Satellite Awards, and two Saturn Awards.

Joe Manganiello (Justice League), Fiona Shaw (Harry Potter), Robert Patrick (T2: Judgement Day), Jurnee Smollett-Bell (Birds of Prey), Lizzy Caplan (Cloverfield), Alexander Skarsgård (The Stand), Stephen Root (Get Out), and Christopher Meloni (Harley Quinn) were also a part of True Blood's ensemble cast.