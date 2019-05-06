HBO spills tea on that Game of Thrones coffee gaffe

Game of Thrones has a record-setting social media impact... but usually about things they intended to include in the episode. When eagle-eyed viewers spotted a contemporary coffee cup sitting in front of Daenerys Targaryen during last night's episode, "The Last of the Starks," the internet blew up over what was essentially either an IMDb goof or a Starbucks lost in time.

Now, HBO and Starbucks have both responded to the issue — and both got in on the joke themselves.

Starbucks, angling for a more appropriate product, had this to say:

While HBO issued the following statement, obtained by SYFY WIRE:

"In response to inquiries from those who saw a craft services coffee cup in Sunday night’s episode of Game of Thrones, HBO states, 'The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea.' "

Herbal tea? For the Mother of Dragons? Sounds much too calming, right? It seems as out of character as drinking a latte in medieval Westeros. However, what's clear is that it was a rare mistake from the Game of Thrones team, who were quick to hop on the error.

Executive producer Bernie Caulfield confirmed it was an accident on WNYC radio. "We’re sorry!” Caulfield said, noting that eagle-eyed audience members spotted something that slipped through the otherwise diligent prop and decorator checks. “Westeros was the first place to actually, you know, have Starbucks,” the producer joked. Just wait until the prequel series comes out, Bernie.

Game of Thrones may or may not feature coffee in its penultimate episode on May 12.