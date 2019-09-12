Fire! HBO reportedly close to pilot for Targaryen-based Game of Thrones prequel

The bells might be ringing over at HBO once more, and once again they could be heralding a flood of fiery Targaryen madness.

Entertainment Weekly is reporting not only that a second prequel series to Game of Thrones could be getting close to receiving a pilot order from HBO, but also that this prequel will be based on the bloody history of the Targaryen dynasty. The Hollywood Reporter has backed this up, though they do add that HBO has declined to comment. SYFY WIRE has reached out to HBO for comment as well.

THR reports that "sources" close to them confirm the Targaryen scoop, and that Ryan Condal (Colony) will write the script, along with series author George R.R. Martin. Whether Martin actually finishes the Song of Ice and Fire books themselves before beginning this project is anyone's guess.

If all of this is true, it would mean that we're in for a ton of dragon action. While the first prequel series (currently in the works) takes place long before the Targaryens show up in Westeros, this one would go into full detail about the famous house, which was pretty much famous for four things: dragons, conquest, incest, and dragons.

EW claims that the Targaryen-based prequel has been a "strong contender" for an order ever since five different approaches were commissioned at the same time back in 2017, though THR maintains that this Targaryen series was not in the mix back then. They write, "... it is a new take on the world that was being developed by Game of Thrones favorite Bryan Cogman," but reiterate that Cogman's prequel was given the ax. The answers are unclear at present as to where this show originated.

We don't recall hearing concrete news that the epic tale of the ultimate familial in-fight was on the table, but it does make sense. Martin published a giant tome based on the history of the Targaryens not too long ago. Titled Fire and Blood, the book takes you through every incestuous, dragon-scaled tale that the family had over the course of 150 years.

If this is indeed the next prequel, then it could culminate in the "Dance of the Dragons," the giant civil war that took place between two rival factions of the family. This war is referred to many times in Martin's books, as well as the Game of Thrones series.

The first prequel for the now-finished Thrones comes from showrunner Jane Goldman and stars Naomi Watts. It's a prequel in the extreme, set thousands of years before anything we see in GoT, and will deal with the (first) war with the White Walkers. The pilot has finished filming, but HBO has yet to announce whether it has been given a series order.

As we saw in the final couple of episodes of Game of Thrones, a Targaryen alone in the world is a dangerous thing. Maester Aemon was definitely right about that, because when Daenerys Stormborn was left alone, she leveled an entire city with one dragon. Going by some of the stories found within Fire and Blood, she was one of the more level-headed Targaryens, too. What's worse than a Targaryen alone in the world? A ton of them, all off their heads, all riding dragons, and all of them fighting with each other. That'll be something to see for sure.

