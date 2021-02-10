Clone High revival scores 2-season order at HBO Max; Scooby Doo's Velma gets her own show

With HBO Max up and running, and lots of programming needed to feed the latest streaming service, there was an abundance of animation series announcements at the HBO Max TCA Winter press day, including genre titles: Clone High, Velma, Uncanny Valley and the adaptation of Brian Michael Bendis and David Mack's Cover.

Fans of the 2002 MTV classic animated series, Clone High, learned last June that a reimagined version of the cult-beloved series about cloned high-school teenagers was in development from creators/executive producers Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Bill Lawrence, and former series writer-turned-showrunner, Erica Rivinoja (South Park). Suzanna Makkos, EVP of Original Comedy and Adult Animation at HBO Max, confirmed today the new incarnation has been given a two-season order as part of HBO Max's adult animation slate.

No details on whether any of the original voice cast, including Will Forte, Donald Faison, Christa Miller, and Lord and Miller, will return or when the series will be set, or premiere.

HBO Max

The other big animated series news is that the Scooby-Doo Mystery gang's resident brain, Velma Dinkley, is getting her own adult-skewing origin story. The bespectacled sleuth's series is called Velma and she will be voiced by executive producer Mindy Kaling (The Office), who joins an esteemed list of comedic actors that have voiced or played the character including Linda Cardellini (Dead to Me), Mindy Cohn (The Facts of Life), and Kate Micucci (Steven Universe).

In this series, audiences will get to see the back story of the brainiac of the bunch, and perhaps solve the mystery of why she likes orange-wear so much. We shall see. No other cast was announced, nor a release date, but executive producers Charlie Grandy, Howard Klein and Sam Register will join Kaling on the creative team.

HBO Max

In another project, Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson will lend his voice and executive produce Fired on Mars with Carson Mell (Silicon Valley) and Dave Sirus. The animated workplace comedy will be set five-minutes in the future on the Martian campus of a modern tech company. No other details were revealed.

There are also several genre related adult animated Max Originals graduating to the next stage of development including The Office comedian/musician Ed Helms' Uncanny Valley. The premise of the series has three domestic helper robots trying to assume the identities of their users they accidentally killed, and live among us.

And last but not least, creator Brian Michael Bendis and artist David Mack's Eisner nominated DC comic series, Cover, will get adapted into an animated espionage thriller which Bendis will write and Mack will direct. Rooster Teeth Studios will produce.