HBO Max streaming service looks to be one-stop shop for DC Universe, Cartoon Network, more

You might not know it from the headlines, but there’s way, way more to the story than “Friends is leaving Netflix.” The newly named HBO Max, a behemoth streaming service that will assemble content from throughout the AT&T-owned WarnerMedia empire, appears to be positioning itself as a powerhouse platform for genre fans. Whether it’s Game of Thrones or Godzilla; DC’s Teen Titans Go! or DC Universe's Doom Patrol, it looks to all be accessible from a single digital portal.

WarnerMedia’s first look at the proper title of its new service — HBO Max — teases the kind of offerings we can expect from the platform with a greatest-hits montage clip of movies and TV shows that hail from seemingly every content corner. Debuting alongside a new HBO Max YouTube channel that’s sure to tease tons of add-ons in the months to come, the introductory video below takes a dizzying spin through the WarnerMedia brand rolodex.

Look for logos from DC, DC Universe, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Boomerang, Warner Bros., New Line Cinema, TNT, TBS, and more — and get ready to hit the pause button if you want to catch every little genre tease, from Shazam! all the way to Batwoman and beyond:

Video of HBO Max – WarnerMedia’s New Streaming Service (Official Promo) | WarnerMedia HBO Max on YouTube

HBO Max is promising “an impressive direct-to-consumer experience for everyone ranging from families with young children to adults of all ages,” led by premium HBO programming like Game of Thrones and Westworld — or, as the platform puts it, “the legacy of HBO’s excellence and award-winning storytelling.”

In addition to aggregating films under the WarnerMedia umbrella (watch for flyby teases of Wonder Woman, The Lord of the the Rings, and more), the service also is promising exclusively created content that can’t be found elsewhere in the form of “Max Originals” — essentially WarnerMedia’s answer to competing platform tentpoles like Netflix’s Stranger Things and Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale.

Already revealed as HBO Max originals are Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: The Sisterhood, a series adaptation from Frank Herbert’s sci-fi universe; Station Eleven, a post-apocalyptic limited series; an animated Gremlins series based on the original 1980s classic from Amblin Entertainment and Warner Bros. Animation; and a series of “exclusive movie production deals” with Arrowverse mastermind Greg Berlanti.

HBO Max also will be home to HBO crossovers, including Jordan Peele’s upcoming horror series Lovecraft Country; Stephen King’s The Outsider, starring Ben Mendelsohn; and Joss Whedon’s new sci-fi series The Nevers. The company’s press release also suggests HBO Max will also serve as a crossover destination for more distant HBO projects, including George R.R. Martin’s Game of Thrones prequel.

As of yet, there’s no firm word on either pricing or a launch date. It’s a safe bet, though, that the service will try to entice subscribers with a price that undercuts what they’d have to pay for separate, a la carte subscriptions to HBO, DC Universe, and so on.

Oh, and yes: If you're into it, you can also watch all 236 episodes of Friends when HBO Max finally does arrive.