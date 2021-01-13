WIRE Buzz: Matt Reeves looking into 'The Future'; HBO Max passed on Green Arrow & the Canaries; more

The Batman prequel series coming to HBO Max won't be Matt Reeves' only involvement with the streaming platform.

Deadline has confirmed that the Planet of the Apes filmmaker is currently developing a tech-based sci-fi drama entitled The Future. The project — based on Dan Frey’s sophomore novel, The Future Is Yours — also has the involvement of executive producers Aneesh Chaganty (director and co-writer of Run), Natalie Qasabian, and Sev Ohanian.

Going on sale from Del Rey in early February, Frey's Devs-esque book tells the story of Ben Boyce and Adhi Chaudry, two friends who invent a computer that can essentially look one year into the future. It's nothing short of miraculous technology and overnight, the pair of innovators become the hottest names in Silicon Valley. However, "the future their device foretells is not the bright one they imagined," reads the synopsis provided on Amazon. "Ambition. Greed. Jealousy. And, perhaps, an apocalypse. The question is...can they stop it?"

Credit: Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic & Del Rey Books

Frey will executive produce the adaptation, with Chaganty on board to direct an unspecified number of episodes.

The Future is part of the overall deal Reeves' production company, 6th & Idaho, has with Warner Bros. TV. Earlier this week, The Batman prequel series about the Gotham City Police Department gained Joe Barton as showrunner following Terence Winter's exit in late 2020. Reeves' Caped Crusader movie is scheduled to hit theaters in March 2022.

And while The Future has...uh...a future at HBO Max, Green Arrow & the Canaries does not.

According TVLine's editor-in-chief Matt Mitovich, the Arrow spinoff project was pitched to the WarnerMedia service after The CW opted not to pick it up with a full series order. In a Q&A for the website, Mitovich said that a streaming option "was already thoroughly explored," which is why it took WB so long to make a decision on the show's ultimate fate.

The Canaries premiered a backdoor pilot during Arrow's eighth and final season in early 2020. Its story was centered around Mia, the daughter of Oliver Queen/Green Arrow (Stephen Amell) and Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards) in a future version of Star City.

Lastly, The Hollywood Reporter brings word that Warner Bros. and Legendary are nearing an agreement that will allow Godzilla vs. Kong to simultaneously open in theaters and on HBO Max in late May of this year. Legendary (a co-producer of the $200 million Monster-Verse feature) considered bringing litigation against WB after the studio announced that all of its 2021 movies would receive a dual rollout strategy, à la Wonder Woman 1984. The conversation also includes Denis Villeneuve's delayed Dune adaptation.

With Legendary's backing, Villeneuve is pushing for an exclusive theatrical debut, which could be possible by next October. As we speak, COVID-19 vaccines are being admistered the world over, but there's just one small catch: "If Warners gives Dune an exclusive release, that could set a precedent allowing others, such as Matrix 4 filmmaker Lana Wachowski, to demand similar treatment," writes THR. "As talks continue, it is unclear whether WarnerMedia will be able to hold the line on its day-and-date strategy to bolster its streaming service. Wachowski is said to be adamant about an exclusive theatrical run."

Helmed by Adam Wingard (You're Next, Death Note), Godzilla vs. Kong is slated to open Friday, May 21. The follow-up to Kong: Skull Island and Godzilla: King of the Monsters features an ensemble cast of Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Jessica Henwick, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, and Demián Bichir.