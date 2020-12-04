The Matrix 4, Godzilla vs. Kong, and more: Here's when all of WB’s 2021 genre movies hit HBO Max

Warner Bros. is using the fallout of the pandemic to completely shake up its release strategy for 2021, with every major title set to receive a simultaneous theatrical and streaming rollout on HBO Max. That’s right — all the studio’s big movies will drop on streaming at the same time they hit the big screen for no additional charge to subscribers.

It’s almost hard to process — and it could have major implications for the future of movies and movie theaters — but for fans, it means the biggest blockbusters of the year will be easier than ever to watch. Films like The Suicide Squad, Godzilla vs. Kong, and Dune will all be landing on streaming in addition to the big screen. The studio is basically taking its Wonder Woman 1984 plan and running with it — and that means we have a whole lot of release dates to plug into our streaming calendar looking ahead to 2021.

So which big genre movies are coming to HBO Max now, and when?

Let’s dig in. Though of course, all release dates are subject to change. It is a pandemic, after all.