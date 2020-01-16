HBO says Watchmen Season 2 hinges on Damon Lindelof's return - But does he even want back in?

Will fans be watching a second season of Watchmen?

A story from USA Today has revealed that HBO's president of programming Casey Bloys and series showrunner Damon Lindelof have doubled down on their positions regarding a follow-up season to the acclaimed nine-episode series. And their positions are that Bloys is down, just as long as Lindelof is down. But Lindelof, alas, still does not appear to be down.

"It's really in Damon’s thinking about what he wants to do. If there's an idea that excited him about another season, another installment, maybe like a 'Fargo,' 'True Detective' (anthology) take on it, or if he wants to do something different altogether. We’re very proud of 'Watchmen,' but what I’m most interested in [is] what Damon wants to do," Bloys told the news outlet Wednesday. “It would be hard to imagine doing it without Damon involved in some way.”

If that’s the case, then that makes a Season 2 somewhat of a longshot, since Lindelof told USA Today earlier this week that he has no interest in writing or producing a second season. That said, Lindelof has given HBO his "blessing" for creating a second installment without him.

These new statements from Bloys and Lindelof appear to cement their previous stances on the matter. Bloys recently said that a second season of the series would be up to Lindelof, and that he'd follow the writer-producer’s lead. And Lindelof has said before that if HBO were to do a follow-up, it would most likely be without his involvement.

Now, this isn’t completely set in stone, as Lindelof could change his mind, or Bloys could accept another pitch from another writer-producer for a new story set in the Watchmen universe, making the series an anthology. For now, though, it means we'll have to turn to Peteypedia for some of our unanswered questions, such as: who was Lube Man?