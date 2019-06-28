WIRE Buzz: Hellboy 2 a no-go; Fear the Walking Dead drops mystery teaser; more

Zombies, hellbeasts, and more populate today’s WIRE Buzz, with some of the scariest corners of the genre world represented in its newsy purview. And the only thing scarier to Hollywood than a being from the underworld is that same being underperforming at the box office.

That’s why those associated with the recent Hellboy reboot just don’t think the franchise has much future on the big screen — at least not directly stemming from their film. Star David Harbour broke out of Stranger Things for the underwhelming film while director Neil Marshall approached the project with potentially misguided blockbuster ambitions. Now it seems that any hope of a follow-up film in the same universe is likely dead.

Speaking to Comicbook.com, Harbour wasn’t optimistic about a sequel’s prospects. "I don't think there'll be much of a light," Harbour said. "There's a lot of people who reach out to me who really loved it and really enjoyed the new take, and were just happy to see him back on the screen, but I know in the culture at large, I don't think it was very well received." The film failed to make back its production budget at the worldwide box office while barely topping 15 percent positive reviews.

"I don't think it made a lot of money. I don't really keep up with those things too much to be honest, but I don't think the perception was that it was a hit, and so in that way, I don't know that the risk is worth it," Harbour explained. "I think the idea is to move on. The producers spoke to me just saying 'Great job,' they really liked what I did, but I haven't heard anything about a sequel, and I'm not hanging my hat on anything like that."

Sounds like there won’t be a remake of Guillermo del Toro’s Hellboy II: The Golden Army (even if yes, the reboot went in a much different direction). Now fans wait another few decades for the re-reboot.

Next, AMC has given zombie-lovers a sneak peek beyond the episode-ending previews that typically follow Fear the Walking Dead. Fans knew that Althea (Maggie Grace) lived, but this is a much beefier clip than the one capping the Season 5 episode "Skidmark."

Check it out:

Video of Fear the Walking Dead: The Opening Minutes of Season 5, Episode 5

This clip, which is of the first few minutes of director Michael E. Statrazemis’ “The End of Everything” (the fifth episode of Season 5), elaborates on the reveal that Althea is, yes, alive...and who the masked being is that has her. A pursuit, some walkers, and a final cliffhanger make for a meaty beginning to an episode ready to kick off a new plotline.

“The End of Everything” continues the Fear the Walking Dead story on June 30.

Finally, LEGO will now own Legoland. Again. Yes, the building toy company that also happened to inspire a trio of delightfully absurd comedies is buying up theme parks, including those that are centered around its namesake product. But that’s not all.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, LEGO sold Legoland to Merlin Entertainment back in 2005 and are now teaming up with some investment firms in order to buy the company...which also runs the Madame Tussauds wax museums. Be on the lookout for any LEGO influences in the world of wax and vice-versa. Though we can’t imagine wax helping any Master Builders out there.

Kirkbi Invest, which owns LEGO, is teaming with Blackstone and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to bring its total ownership of Merlin up to 50 percent,after valuing the company at $6 billion. That’s a 20 percent increase from what it owns now, giving it plenty of say in what goes on in the eight Legoland parks, 20 Legoland Discovery Centers, and 24 waxy palaces.

Now when will we get the animated Madame Tussauds comedy?