The Matrix Trinity
How The Matrix has gone from men's rights dream to formative trans masterpiece
Patrick Schwarzenegger
WIRE Buzz: Thrones prequel adds five regulars; Mouse Guard traps another star; more
10 SFF novels perfect for spring
The Twilight Zone astronauts
Twilight Zone extended trailer teases new space-set episode
Hellboy and Professor Bruttenholm

Hellboy and Professor Bruttenholm share a tender moment in new clip from the film

Contributed by
Matthew Jackson
Mar 27, 2019

We're a little more than two weeks out from the release of Hellboy, the reboot film starring David Harbour in the title role and directed by Neil Marshall (The Descent). With that in mind, the film's stars are making the promotional rounds more and more, and that means we get peeks at new footage.

Harbour was on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday night, and brought along a fresh clip from the film to go with his appearance. In the new footage, Hellboy and Professor Bruttenholm (Ian McShane) are sharing a quiet moment together after a mission apparently led to the death of another B.P.R.D. agent, which Hellboy feels bad about. As he shaves Hellboy's horns, Bruttenholm tries to comfort his surrogate son. 

It's a short clip, but it underlines the father-son bond Hellboy and Bruttenholm have, and it also adds a layer of sadness to all the fun of the trailers. Hellboy's job is hard, and it's a job in which he makes friends that might one day end up turning into monsters he has to call, which then leads him to question his own status as a monster who's allowed to remain alive. 

Harbour also talked a little about shooting the movie in Bulgaria, and the day he had a frightening experience while filming a scene on location. While standing on a bridge, he was warned by locals to get out of the way of what turned out to be a massive bull running across the bridge directly toward him. That's when the bull and the half-demon superhero had an amusing encounter.

"And it stops about, I don't know, 15 feet in front of me, and looks at me, and I swear to God I saw in its eyes, like 'You shave your horns, pal?' " Harbour recalled.

Hellboy opens April 12. 

