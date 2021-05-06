Billy Crudup to sell timeshares on the Moon in new Apple TV+ show, Hello Tomorrow!

Space is the final frontier, and now that frontier finally has timeshares. That’s the premise at least for the new Apple TV+ show, Hello Tomorrow!, a dramedy starring Billy Crudup (aka Doctor Manhattan in 2009’s Watchmen).

Apple announced the new show today, while noting the series was picked up for 10 half-hour episodes. As Apple TV+ described in a press release, Hello Tomorrow! is set in a “retro-future world,” and focuses on a group of salespeople who sell timeshares on the Moon. Crudup will play one of those salespeople, Jack, a man of “great talent and ambition, whose unshakeable faith in a brighter tomorrow inspires his coworkers, revitalizes his desperate customers but threatens to leave him dangerously lost in the very dream that sustains him.”

The series was written and created by Amit Bhalla and Lucas Jasen. Jonathan Entwistle (The End of the F***ing World) is directing the series. Bhall, Jasen, Entwistle, and Crudup are also executive producing the show, which is backed by MRC Television.

This isn’t Apple TV+‘s first foray into space. Another Apple Original series, For All Mankind, explores what might have happened if the Soviets landed on the Moon first. Is Hello Tomorrow! the potential future world of For All Mankind? Very likely not, but who knows? Maybe the Cold War in For All Mankind will come to a détente over timeshares.

No news yet on when Hello Tomorrow! will go into production or make it onto the Apple TV+ streaming platform.