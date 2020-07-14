Latest Stories

Star Trek: The Next Generation original costumes
Tag: TV
Star Trek: The Next Generation cast reunites for Patrick Stewart’s 80th (and yes, they all wore masks)
Flippy kitchen robot grilling hamburgers
Tag: Science
White Castle hands the spatula to Flippy, the robot that can grill up a contact-free burger
X-Men (2000)
Tag: Fangrrls
20 years later, X-Men hits differently
Peacock official
Tag: Movies
Battlestar Galactica, Brave New World, and film classics: All the genre content coming to Peacock
Helstrom
More info i
(L-R): Sydney Lemmon & Tom Austen as Ana and Daimon Helstrom Credit: Katie Yu/Hulu
Tag: TV
Tag: News

Hulu summons first demonic look at supernatural Marvel TV series 'Helstrom'

Contributed by
11667464_10205523408059321_3546218304519892003_n.jpg
Josh Weiss
Jul 14, 2020
Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: Helstrom
Tag: Hulu
Tag: Marvel
Tag: Jeph Loeb

The power of Marvel compels you in the first look images from the Helstrom series coming to Hulu this fall. Showrun and executive produced by Paul Zbyszewski (Lost, Day Break), the comic book-inspired horror program stars Tom Austen (The Royals) and Sydney Lemmon (Velvet Buzzsaw) as siblings Daimon and Ana Helstrom. They're the spawn of a mysterious and powerful serial killer, who spend their time tracking down/battling demons and the worst humanity has to offer. 

Ariana Guerra ("Gabriella Rosetti"), June Carryl ("Dr. Louise Hastings"), Alain Uy ("Chris Yen"), Robert Wisdom ("Caretaker"), and Elizabeth Marvel ("Victoria Helstrom," Daimon and Ana's mom) co-star.

Check out the hellish cast of characters below:

Helstrom

(L-R): Sydney Lemmon & Tom Austen as Ana and Daimon Helstrom Credit: Katie Yu/Hulu

 

Helstrom

Tom Austen as Daimon Helstrom Credit: Bettina Strauss/Hulu

 

Helstrom

(L-R): Alain Uy & Sydney Lemmon as Chris Yen and Ana Helstrom Credit: Bettina Strauss/Hulu

 

Helstrom

(L-R): Gabriella Rosetti & June Carryl as Ariana Guerra and Dr. Louise Hastings Credit: Bettina Strauss/Hulu

 

Helstrom

Robert Wisdom as Caretaker Credit: Katie Yu/Hulu)

 

Helstrom

Elizabeth Marvel as Victoria Helstrom Credit: Katie Yu/Hulu)

These images were pulled from the first three episodes.

"Mother's Little Helpers": Daimon Helstrom investigates a possessed young boy in Oregon. Meanwhile in San Francisco, Ana Helstrom stages an auction to expose a criminal. Disturbing events at St. Teresa's cause concern as the siblings estranged Mother remains hospitalized.  

"Viaticum": A horrific accident leads Daimon and Gabriella fighting to save a man's soul, while a dark force attempts to stop them. Meanwhile, Yen's relationship with his work takes a dark turn towards obsession, and a discovery leads Anna back to St. Teresa's.

"The One Who Got Away": Daimon and Ana learn more about the destruction their father left in his wake. With Gabriella, they pay a visit to a potential victim and find themselves in deeper than they ever could have imagined. Hastings shocks Caretaker with a stunning revelation. 

In the comics, the siblings are the children of the Devil himself. They also have an extra 'L' at the end of their surname. Daimon was created by Roy Thomas and Gary Friedrich, while Satanna — whose name is obviously shortened for TV — was conceived by the duo of Thomas and John Romita, Sr.

This was one of the last Marvel Television projects to be green-lit before Marvel Studios absorbed the company's small screen division. Jeph Loeb (who serves as an executive producer on Helstromvacated his role as head of Marvel TV as Kevin Feige was promoted to Chief Creative Officer. Shows centered around Ghost Rider, Howard the Duck, and Tigra & Dazzler were all canceled.

Helstrom is expected to possess Hulu this October. The show will represented at Comic Con@Home next week with a panel featuring Zbyszewski and the cast. Cross your fingers for a hellish first trailer!

Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: Helstrom
Tag: Hulu
Tag: Marvel
Tag: Jeph Loeb

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker