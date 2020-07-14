Hulu summons first demonic look at supernatural Marvel TV series 'Helstrom'

The power of Marvel compels you in the first look images from the Helstrom series coming to Hulu this fall. Showrun and executive produced by Paul Zbyszewski (Lost, Day Break), the comic book-inspired horror program stars Tom Austen (The Royals) and Sydney Lemmon (Velvet Buzzsaw) as siblings Daimon and Ana Helstrom. They're the spawn of a mysterious and powerful serial killer, who spend their time tracking down/battling demons and the worst humanity has to offer.

Ariana Guerra ("Gabriella Rosetti"), June Carryl ("Dr. Louise Hastings"), Alain Uy ("Chris Yen"), Robert Wisdom ("Caretaker"), and Elizabeth Marvel ("Victoria Helstrom," Daimon and Ana's mom) co-star.

Check out the hellish cast of characters below:

(L-R): Sydney Lemmon & Tom Austen as Ana and Daimon Helstrom Credit: Katie Yu/Hulu

Tom Austen as Daimon Helstrom Credit: Bettina Strauss/Hulu

(L-R): Alain Uy & Sydney Lemmon as Chris Yen and Ana Helstrom Credit: Bettina Strauss/Hulu

(L-R): Gabriella Rosetti & June Carryl as Ariana Guerra and Dr. Louise Hastings Credit: Bettina Strauss/Hulu

Robert Wisdom as Caretaker Credit: Katie Yu/Hulu)

Elizabeth Marvel as Victoria Helstrom Credit: Katie Yu/Hulu)

These images were pulled from the first three episodes.

"Mother's Little Helpers": Daimon Helstrom investigates a possessed young boy in Oregon. Meanwhile in San Francisco, Ana Helstrom stages an auction to expose a criminal. Disturbing events at St. Teresa's cause concern as the siblings estranged Mother remains hospitalized.

"Viaticum": A horrific accident leads Daimon and Gabriella fighting to save a man's soul, while a dark force attempts to stop them. Meanwhile, Yen's relationship with his work takes a dark turn towards obsession, and a discovery leads Anna back to St. Teresa's.

"The One Who Got Away": Daimon and Ana learn more about the destruction their father left in his wake. With Gabriella, they pay a visit to a potential victim and find themselves in deeper than they ever could have imagined. Hastings shocks Caretaker with a stunning revelation.

In the comics, the siblings are the children of the Devil himself. They also have an extra 'L' at the end of their surname. Daimon was created by Roy Thomas and Gary Friedrich, while Satanna — whose name is obviously shortened for TV — was conceived by the duo of Thomas and John Romita, Sr.

This was one of the last Marvel Television projects to be green-lit before Marvel Studios absorbed the company's small screen division. Jeph Loeb (who serves as an executive producer on Helstrom) vacated his role as head of Marvel TV as Kevin Feige was promoted to Chief Creative Officer. Shows centered around Ghost Rider, Howard the Duck, and Tigra & Dazzler were all canceled.

Helstrom is expected to possess Hulu this October. The show will represented at Comic Con@Home next week with a panel featuring Zbyszewski and the cast. Cross your fingers for a hellish first trailer!