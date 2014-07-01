Latest Stories

HemlockGrove_0.jpg

Hemlock Grove + 11 more genre movies and shows coming to Netflix this month

Contributed by
YoungSanta.jpg
Matthew Jackson
Jul 1, 2014

When the fireworks are over, there'll be plenty of new genre fare to watch on Netflix this month.

Whenever Netflix includes a robust crop of sci-fi, fantasy and horror films and series in its monthly Watch Instantly additions, we like to round them up here as a heads-up for you, because we know how much you enjoy that quality time with your couch. This month brings with it plenty of TV, including the return of the Netflix original horror series Hemlock Grove and new seasons of ContinuumLost Girl and the acclaimed new anime Knights of Sidonia. Plus, Rick Moranis shrinks his kids, Timothy Hutton fights with his pseudonym, Star Trek boldly goes to the movies for the first time, and Casper Van Dien made a Sleeping Beauty adaptation.

Check out July's genre additions to Netflix's streaming service below. What will you be watching?

7-1Netflix1.jpg
Honey, I Shrunk the Kids (1989): Hey, remember when Rick Moranis was still making movies? Those...
7-1Netflix2.jpg
Hemlock Grove, season 2 (2014): Netflix's first genre series was this gruesome, steamy werewolf...
7-1Netflix3.jpg
Continuum, season three (2014): The third season of this acclaimed Canadian sci-fi drama just...
7-1Netflix4.jpg
Lost Girl, season 4 (2013-2104): Before season five of this steamy supernatural drama pops up later...
7-1Netflix5.jpg
Witches of East End, season one (2013): This Lifetime drama about a family of witches begins its...
7-1Netflix6.jpg
Sleeping Beauty (2014): It might not be the best adaptation of this fairy tale, but it was directed...
7-1Netflix7.jpg
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991): It might not be the best of the first batch of Trek...
7-1Netflix8.jpg
The Dark Half (1993): The legendary George A. Romero directed and wrote the screenplay for this...
7-1Netflix9.jpg
Halloween: Resurrection (2002): The final Halloween film to feature original star Jamie Lee Curtis...
7-1Netflix10.jpg
Phantoms (1998): A rare film adaptation of a Dean Koontz novel, this supernatural thriller is...
7-1Netflix11.jpg
Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979): The first Star Trek feature film makes its way back to Watch...
7-1Netflix12.jpg
Knights of Sidonia, season one (2014): The first season of this acclaimed futuristic anime series,...
