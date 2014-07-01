Hemlock Grove + 11 more genre movies and shows coming to Netflix this month

When the fireworks are over, there'll be plenty of new genre fare to watch on Netflix this month.

Whenever Netflix includes a robust crop of sci-fi, fantasy and horror films and series in its monthly Watch Instantly additions, we like to round them up here as a heads-up for you, because we know how much you enjoy that quality time with your couch. This month brings with it plenty of TV, including the return of the Netflix original horror series Hemlock Grove and new seasons of Continuum, Lost Girl and the acclaimed new anime Knights of Sidonia. Plus, Rick Moranis shrinks his kids, Timothy Hutton fights with his pseudonym, Star Trek boldly goes to the movies for the first time, and Casper Van Dien made a Sleeping Beauty adaptation.

Check out July's genre additions to Netflix's streaming service below. What will you be watching?

