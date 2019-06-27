WIRE Buzz: Henry Cavill sleuths out Sherlock role in Enola Holmes; Bill & Ted casts its princesses

The young Enola Holmes didn't just get someone to play her mother today in the form of Helena Bonham Carter— she's also getting someone to play her famous older brother. Millie Bobby Brown's Enola could possibly end up with a super sibling.

Variety is reporting that Henry Cavill is set to play Sherlock Holmes in Enola Holmes, an adaptation of the classic stories by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, and which will focus on the younger sister of Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes. The film will draw from The Enola Holmes Mysteries series of books by Nancy Springer, and will be directed by Harry Bradbeer (Killing Eve). Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, His Dark Materials) will adapt the script.

The younger sister of the Holmes boys has made her way into the detectives' lore before — the last season of Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss' Sherlock featured a secret Holmes sister named Euros. She turned out to be more than a little psychopathic —we're guessing that Enola will not be cut from the same Sherlockian cloth.

Cavill is an interesting choice for the role — he is likely most well known for playing Superman in the DCEU, and his future in that cinematic universe still hangs somewhere up, up and away. He will also star as Geralt of Rivia in Netflix's upcoming adaptation of the book/game series The Witcher. While Cavill is set for the role of Sherlock, negotiations about his mustache are likely still underway.

The upcoming trilogy capper Bill & Ted Face the Music, has cast two key characters that fans of the films will surely be expecting. Viewers might be familiar with the princesses, two "royal medieval babes" rescued by Rufus (George Carlin) at the end of the first movie. They appeared as Bill and Ted's steady girlfriends in the second film, but they were cast with different actors. Dude, the pair of princesses have been recast yet again.

Deadline is reporting that Jayma Mays (Glee) and Erinn Hayes (Children's Hospital) have snagged the plum princess roles. Mays will play Princess Joanna, now the wife of Bill (Alex Winter), and Hayes will play Princess Elizabeth, the now-wife of Ted (Keanu Reeves). As the new film is set to deal with Bill and Ted taking on fatherhood, it makes sense that their medieval wives would return.

The script of the new film will come from Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon, who wrote both of the previous movies. Dean Parisot is on board to direct, and the film will also include Anthony Carrigan (Barry, Gotham), and, oh boy, William Sadler... who will be reprising his insanely memorable role as the Grim Reaper.

Bill and Ted (Wyld Stallions!!!) are set to have a new adventure with their wives, daughters, the Grim Reaper, some new historical figures, and more when Bill & Ted Face the Music phone-booths its way into cinemas on Aug. 21, 2020. Excellent!