There can only be one Highlander reboot, and Man of Steel's Henry Cavill is being eyed to star in it

Henry Cavill may possibly be stepping into yet another pair of tights high profile role. According to Deadline's sources, the actor is potentially in talks to star in the upcoming Highlander reboot from John Wick director Chad Stahelski.

The original 1986 fantasy adventure film revolves around a man named Connor MacLeod (Christopher Lambert), who discovers he is immortal. He is found by Juan Sánchez-Villalobos Ramírez (Sean Connery), a fellow immortal who takes him under his wing and explains that not only is he one in a long line of people like them, but that they are all destined to fight each other until only one remains, collecting each immortal's power as they do so. This is why yet another immortal by the name of the Kurgan (Clancy Brown) is hunting them both, leading to Connor battling him over the years, only to face him once again in the present day as Kurgan tries once more to kill him so he can be the last of their kind left standing. (Hence the "There can only be one" catchphrase.)

The popularity of the movie led to four sequels and three TV shows, including an animated series. The new film has been in development for several years, but now Neal H. Moritz and Josh Davis will produce the project, along with Amanda Lewis; Patrick Wachsberger and Gregory Widen will executive produce.

Should he get cast, this won't be the first high profile part Cavill has held in recent years, having starred as Clark Kent, the Man of Steel himself, and later joining the Mission Impossible franchise. Most recently he's stepped into the shoes of Sherlock Holmes for Netflix's Enola Holmes movie series, as well as the leathery trousers of Geralt of Rivia for The Witcher, which is set to return for its second season on the international streaming platform.

No release date has been announced for the Highlander movie.