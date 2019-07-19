Henry Cavill shares The Witcher love (and a brand new Netflix trailer) at SDCC

Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri are on the hunt to make Netflix's live action version of The Witcher look like TV's next monster hit — and now that we've finally seen Henry Cavill's Geralt in action, we'd say he's starting out as a legitimate claimant to ascend to TV's fantasy throne.

Cavill, along with Anya Chalotra (Yennifer), Freya Allan (Ciri), and showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, brought AAA enthusiasm to Netflix's all-Witcher San Diego Comic-Con panel, where the upcoming series — based on CD Projekt RED's hugely successful role-playing video game, as well as author Andrzej Sapkowski's original novels — treated fans to the show's first trailer.

If you suspected something dark and moody, then you’d of course be right as rain. Check out the world's first look at Netflix's The Witcher in the teaser below:

Video of The Witcher | Official Teaser | Netflix Netflix on YouTube

"I was very passionate about the games and played them a lot, and I always said I hoped they made them into a movie," said Cavill, whose passion to step into the role of Geralt of Rivia has by now reached almost mythic status. "So it was something I wasn't going to let pass by without me giving it my absolute best shot.”

All episodes of The Witcher will be available at once, and the show will arrive at Netflix later this year.

