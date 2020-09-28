Cavill, Henry Cavill: Yes, Superman star is still down to play James Bond. Now it's up to producers

Henry Cavill last stumped to take over as James Bond back in 2018, when the Superman actor referred to his Mission: Impossible and Man from U.N.C.L.E. experience as indicative of his suit-wearing, espionage-enacting action chops. Now that the DC actor is back on the press circuit, this time for Enola Holmes, he's making the case to take over for Daniel Craig once again — and with No Time to Die delayed (and possibly on its way to 2021, as it's one of the last AAA movies still on the schedule this year), he has plenty of time to plead producers for a shot as the next 007.

Speaking to GQ, Cavill (who previously auditioned to take on Craig's role in Casino Royale) explained that at this point, it's all on the shoulders of the people running the spy franchise. They'll be sorting out Bond's future after the era-ending No Time to Die, which means that it's up to them whether they replace Craig with Cavill or someone else entirely.

“At this stage, it’s all up in the air. We’ll see what happens," Cavill said. "But yes, I would love to play Bond, it would be very, very exciting. If Barbara [Broccoli] and [producer Michael G. Wilson] were interested in that, I would absolutely jump at the opportunity.”

Cavill's had plenty of time to prove his bonafides in the time since his 007 audition, leading multiple genre franchises — as everyone from Superman to The Witcher's Geralt — and showcasing his abilities to be gruff, deadpan, suave, earnest, and everything in between. All that's left is to see him sip a martini in a suit. Perhaps he will become the first James Bond to play World of Warcraft and build his own gaming rig. He could be 007 and Q rolled into one!

No Time to Die is still scheduled (for now) to hit theaters on Nov. 12.