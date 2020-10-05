Henry Cavill tosses 'The Witcher' fans a first look at Geralt of Rivia in Netflix's Season 2

Our return to the Continent is assured! Today, Henry Cavill tossed a coin to Witcher fans with a glimpse at Geralt in Season 2 of the hit fantasy series, which restarted its U.K. production over the summer after shutting down for several months over COVID-19 concerns. The actor's Instagram post came with the following excerpt from Andrzej Sapkowski (author of The Witcher novels):

"'It may turn out,’ said the white-haired man a moment later, ‘that their comrades or cronies may ask what befell these evil men. Tell them the Wolf bit them. The White Wolf. And add that they should keep glancing over their shoulders. One day they’ll look back and see the Wolf.’"

Bask in the famed monster hunter's flowing locks below:

These two images obviously don't give away much, but they do confirm one thing: Henry Cavill is still a certified badass. After playing Superman, Napoleon Solo, and Sherlock Holmes, the dude is slowly monopolizing genre's greatest characters. If the stars align, he'll nab the ultimate role of Daniel Craig's replacement in the James Bond franchise.

Per Entertainment Weekly, the second installment (consisting of eight episodes) is still expected to premiere sometime next year. The adaptation was renewed a little over a month before Season 1 debuted last December. A third season may already be in the works, according to a report from IGN. Of course, no official announcement has yet been made.

Here's the loglin for Season 2:

Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.

Netflix is also developing an anime film (Nightmare of the Wolf), as well as a prequel show entitled Blood Origin. A behind-the-scenes documentary that chronicles the making of the first season is on the way, too.