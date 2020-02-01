Latest Stories

Kittridge
Image Credit: Paramount Pictures
Henry Czerny chooses to accept new Mission: Impossible with return to franchise

Contributed by
Si72Df9C_400x400
Donnie Lederer
Feb 1, 2020

When it comes to the future of the Mission: Impossible movies, Christopher McQuarrie is delving into the franchise’s past.

 

Today the director posted the following on Twitter:

 

Confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter, Henry Czerny will be returning as Eugene Kittridge to the IMF team in some capacity for the next two installments. Kittridge made his debut in the franchise in the 1996 original film.

Kittridge was the supposed antagonist to agent Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise), believing Hunt to being the mole within IMF, only to learn in was Jim Phelps (Jon Voight). With the death of Alan Hunley (Alec Baldwin) in Mission: Impossible – Fallout, Kittridge could return as the director of the IMF team. Hunt and Kittridge had a tumultuous relationship, to say the least, in the original film. After all the life-threatening stunts Hunt has achieved over the last 25 years, it will be interesting to see how Kittridge has stepped his own game up.

Czerny has most recently been seen on television on shows such as Supergirl, playing the villainous Toyman. He has also appeared on Revenge, Quantico, and Sharp Objects.

Even though this will be Kittridge’s first appearance in the films since 1996, his return to the franchise took place in LEGO form within the Mission: Impossible pack of LEGO Dimensions, with Czerny providing the voice.

Czerny is the latest in the fantastic casting additions made, including Haley Atwell (Agent Carter, Captain America: The First Avenger), Nicholas Holt (The X-Men franchise, Mad Max: Fury Road), and Pom Klementieff (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2). They join the returning Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, and Simon Pegg.

Will Kittridge finally see Hunt very upset? We'll know when Mission: Impossible 7 opens in theaters July 23, 2021. This message will NOT self-destruct in 5 seconds.

 

