Hercules live-action remake going the distance at Disney, with Russo brothers producing

Fans are heading back to Olympus, as Disney has indeed begun development on a live-action remake of its 1997 animated classic Hercules. The original film, which provided an action-packed musical gateway to the world of Greek mythology for kids, was directed by Ron Clements and Jon Musker and featured memorable performances by Danny DeVito and James Woods. Now a new generation is taking a crack at the amalgamated legends, with some famous filmmakers behind it all.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a handful of Marvel talent is helping put the film together, with Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo producing and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings screenwriter Dave Callaham scripting the remake. The original plot covered Hercules' life from his infancy among the pantheon to his abandonment on Earth to his reclamation of his godhood. Of course, plenty of gags, songs, and flirtations happened along the way.

The new project, however, doesn't yet have any plot details (Will Hercules maintain his full-god status as the son of Hera and Zeus in the squeaky-clean Disney canon? Probably!) and is reportedly far, far away from the casting stage. It also doesn't yet have a director, despite rumors to the contrary. Hercules is the latest in a string of remakes announced from the Disney vaults, joining Bambi, Robin Hood, and The Little Mermaid in a series of films that will play fast and loose with its audience's childhoods in order to dominate the box office.

Callaham also worked on the upcoming Wonder Woman 1984, so his Greek-influenced tales of superhuman strength have only been sharpened recently. Perhaps he can deliver a version that offers something new and exciting for characters that've been around for thousands of years.