Here's a first look at Marvel's new, post-Secret Wars Iron Man comic

Despite the fact that Iron Man is a bona fide A-lister when it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the comic company has had a bit of trouble elevating Tony Stark to elite status on the page. That could change soon.

As more of Marvel’s All New, All Different universe starts to come into view, we finally know what comes next for Tony Stark. Marvel has officially announced the relaunched series Invincible Iron Man, with the star-studded creative team of writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist David Marquez. The duo previously collaborated on hit titles such as Ultimate Comics Spider-Man (which featured Miles Morales), the modern-day Guardians of the Galaxy run and the ambitious All-New X-Men. Not a bad resume to bring to the table.

The move is part of a larger push from Marvel to capitalize on the big-screen success of Iron Man, and they believe the Secret Wars shakeup is the perfect time to do it. So, yes, there’s a reason he’s heading up the team in the above key art. Here’s what Marvel editor-in-chief Axel Alonso told IGN about the plan:

"There's a reason he's front and center. We had an internal conversation. How is it that Iron Man, the character we've put into our films, is arguably the most recognized superhero and widely liked by both male and female demographics? What is it about him that people are connecting with? Obviously, one, I think they boiled Iron Man down to his essence, the fact that he's such a layered, flawed individual. He's the megalomaniacal jerk with a heart of gold. We just decided that we're going to go for broke. We're committed to this, and we're signing the talent to do just the trick in terms of signaling our commitment to what we're doing."

Considering how much love risky comics like Hawkeye, Guardians of the Galaxy, Rocket Raccoon, the new Thor and Ms. Marvel have garnered in recent years, it’s mind-boggling to think that Tony Stark himself can’t find a consistent foothold. Yes, some of Matt Fraction’s Invincible Iron Man stuff was excellent, and Kieron Gillen’s run of Iron Man wasn’t all bad. But the lingering AXIS spinoff Superior Iron Man showed Marvel didn’t really know what to do with the character as of late.

Here’s hoping Bendis is the guy to finally get it back on track. He’s done it before, and we’re psyched to see where he takes the new-look Iron Man. Check out the first peek at the relaunch below and let us know what you think:

