One huge issue with Discovery is its proximity to the chronology of the original Star Trek. At this point, the show is happening in 2257 and maybe passing into 2258. This means we’re only about seven or eight years away from the adventures of Captain Kirk on the USS Enterprise. And the longer Discovery is on the air, the closer and closer it will get to that exact same time frame, which, can only mean more canon headaches for the writing staff.

It feels very unlikely that the entire Discovery crew will end up dressing in retro 1960s clothes by the conclusion of the series, or even in Season 3. Which means they could do something very interesting: The show could potentially push the ship far into the future, stranding them without any hope of coming back to their point of origin.

Both Episode 5 and Episode 6 of this season mentioned the notion of time travel and future technology. In Season 1, the Discovery traveled between universes but also traveled forward in time by using the Spore Drive. If Stamets can accidentally jump the ship nine months into the future on accident, then who's to say they won't get even further into the future? Plus, last year's Short Treks episode "Calypso" showed an abandoned version of the ship really far in the future, too. What's up with that?