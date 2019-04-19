Here are all the creatures you’ll see in Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure

Grab your copy of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and get ready to meet all the creatures you’ll see during Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure. We learned last month that there were going to be some familiar creatures and one never seen on screen before appearing in the ride arriving at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Universal Orlando June 13.
This week we received a first look at the creatures and more information about where we can spot them while on the immersive coaster.
So hop in a motorbike and take a look at all the creatures you can see this summer.
Fluffy
What can we say about Fluffy that hasn’t already been said? This dedicated three-headed dog that we met in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone will be back as you travel through the forest with Hagrid on the new ride. It looks like we might be getting rather close to Fluffy too, so make sure you keep your arms and legs in the motorbike!
Cornish Pixie
Who can forget when the Cornish Pixies caused chaos in Gilderoy Lockhart’s Defense Against the Dark Arts classroom in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets? Now you’ll be able to see them causing trouble again in unexpected places during the new ride as well as wreaking havoc on a familiar blue car. We’ve been wondering what happened to that vehicle! Apparently there will be more than 20 pixies in the ride. Keep your eyes open so the small blue creatures don’t sneak up on you.
Devil’s Snare
Not quite a creature, but still a fun addition to the ride is Devil’s Snare. This was one of the elements defending the sorcerer’s stone in the first book and it returns here as one of the challenges riders will face. Fans might actually find themselves entangled in the plant during the ride. Hopefully everyone remembers what to do when encountering the plant so the ride can continue!
Centaur
We’ve seen the centaurs before and they return in the forest of Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure. There won’t be any herds though. A single centaur will appear and you’ll need to look closely to find them. They’ll be a distance away so look out for an eight foot tall mysterious archer during your journey.
Blast-Ended Skrewt
We saved the best for last! This is the creature that’s never been seen in a film before, but will be familiar to Harry Potter fans nonetheless. The Blast-Ended Skrewt appeared in the Harry Potter books and is a hybrid creature created by Hagrid. It’s a cross between a Fire Crab and a Manticore. If that’s not enough to get you excited, then know that the creature lives up to its name. It of course shoots fire from its “blasting end,” which fans will encounter during the ride. From this first look, it’s definitely an impressive creature that we’re not sure we’d want to face without Hagrid by our side.
The Blast-Ended Skrewt will apparently be “one of the most life-like animated figures Universal Orlando has ever created.”