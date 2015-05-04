Latest Stories

Spider-Man_Marvel.jpg

Here are the final two contenders for Marvel and Sony's new Spider-Man

Contributed by
Nathalie Caron
May 4, 2015

Just last week, we told you that Asa Butterfield was the frontrunner to play our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now word is that there are two final contenders for the highly sought-after role of the web-slinger, set to be (re)introduced in Captain America: Civil War.

According to Badass Digest’s Devin Faraci, not only is Asa Butterfield still at the top of Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige’s list for the role of a young Peter Parker (who’ll be back in high school, thank you very much), but so is Tom Holland.

Butterfield will be the most recognizable face here, since he recently starred with Harrison Ford (Star Wars, Indiana Jones) in Ender’s Game as the titular character, and in director Martin Scorsese's fantasy movie Hugo. These two roles definitely give the actor some solid geek cred among comic-book and sci-fi fans over the lesser-known Tom Holland.

Holland held the main role in Billy Elliot the Musical for almost two years on the London stage and has starred in the acclaimed drama The Impossible. You can catch him in the BBC’s Wolf Hall on PBS right now, and you'll soon see the young actor star opposite Chris Hemsworth — who also happens to play the God of Thunder in the MCU — in the Moby Dick-inspired flick In the Heart of the Sea.

Some reports claim that Butterfield has already gotten the role of the wall-crawler, but nothing has been made official yet. Since preproduction on Captain America: Civil War has recently begun, I’m sure we’ll soon find out who will inherit the iconic comic-book role from Toby Maguire and Andrew Garfield for Marvel and Sony's first joint effort.

Directed the Russo Brothers, aka Joe and Anthony Russo, Captain America: Civil War will open in movie theaters on May 6, 2016. Along with Spidey, the upcoming superhero movie will also introduce Chadwick Boseman in the role of T'Challa/Black Panther. What do you guys think? Which of the two young actors would you like to see in the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man? Of course, keep in mind that it's also possible none of these two actors will nab the role. We'll have to wait and see.

