Here are the new characters we'll likely meet in Marvel's Agent Carter

We already know that Marvel’s Agent Carter will star the wonderful Hayley Atwell, who’ll be back pulling duty as Captain America: The First Avenger’s kickass lady love Peggy Carter as she gets involved in the events leading to the creation of S.H.I.E.L.D. But what about the other characters that are set to join her?

As of now, nothing has been revealed about the characters that will populate the world of Marvel’s Agent Carter. That is, until now. And what we also do know about the series is that it’ll take place in and around the time the awesome Marvel One-Shot (available on the Blu-ray edition of Iron Man 3) is set.

Below are the characters Film Divider claims we'll get to meet in Agent Carter:

Deputy Director Roger Hooley [Dooley?] is a hardworking, principled older man and Peggy’s boss. As you might expect, he’s bothered by ongoing problems in his personal life as well as the challenges of his day job.

Agent Jack Thompson is in his 30s, handsome and damn well knows it. The polar opposite of Dooley, he doesn’t take kindly to women in the workplace, or how little recognition he gets. Worse, he wants Dooley’s job and is desperate to prove himself.

Edward Hutchins is a highly professional agent with an unusual problem: duplicity. He’s lying to his wife about what he does to stop her worrying. True Lies, S.H.I.E.L.D. style.

Daniel Sousa is everything Jack Thompson wants to be. He’s a war hero who walks using a leg brace, but he finds dealing with office politics to be harder than working around his injury. Sousa is also a fiercely honorable, gentle man, and we’re betting he becomes one of Peggy’s major allies.

And outside of the agency, there’s Angie Martinelli. Working as an automat waitress, Angie dreams of being a singer. She’s a tough, compassionate young woman who is smart and loyal and seems set to be Peggy’s anchor to the world away from S.H.I.E.L.D.

Those characters appear to be quite new to the Marvel lore, much like most of the characters from Marvel’s other TV series, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Although nothing has been officially confirmed by Marvel yet, we also believe Dominic Cooper will be on hand to return as Howard Stark — perhaps not as a main character but at least in some sort of guest-star capacity, since the elder Stark is mentioned in the official series synopsis below:

It’s 1946, and peace has dealt Peggy Carter a serious blow as she finds herself marginalized when the men return home from fighting abroad. Working for the covert SSR (Strategic Scientific Reserve), Peggy must balance doing administrative work and going on secret missions for Howard Stark all while trying to navigate life as a single woman in America, in the wake of losing the love of her life–Steve Rogers.

Atwell (who also made a welcome return appearance in Winter Soldier) has already hinted at Cooper's possible involvement in Agent Carter back in early June.

We're also hoping to see some of the Howling Commandos back in action, which would tie in nicely with the fact that S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Agent Triplett (B.J. Britt) is the grandson of a Howling Commando. It's all about synergy, right?

What do you guys think of the reported supporting characters we’ll get to see in Agent Carter?

The prequel series is set to bridge the midseason gap slated during Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s second season, which will return on Sept. 23.

(Film Divider via Comic Book Movie)