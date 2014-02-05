Latest Stories

Here are the 4 actors who have screen-tested for the Fantastic Four reboot

Trent Moore
Feb 5, 2014

The casting list for Josh Trank’s Fantastic Four reboot is getting shorter and shorter. Want to know who is still in the running for Marvel’s First Family?

It sounds like most of the previous casting buzz has been right, because The Hollywood Reporter is now saying that Kate Mara and Emmy Rossum have screen-tested for Sue Storm, while Miles Teller has auditioned to play the new Mr. Fantastic. Of course, we've already heard that Trank's Chronicle pal MIchael B. Jordan is locked in to play Johnny Storm.

Oh, and we finally have some news on Ben Grimm/The Thing. Per the report, actor Christian Cooke has allegedly filmed a screen test for the role, though we still don’t know how Trank plans to bring the bruiser to life (CGI, suit, etc.). Considering that the only other rumored actor for this one is (the admittedly hilarious) Josh Gad -- and those reports have since been refuted -- we think Cooke seems a bit more viable.

What do you think of the potential cast members? Who's looking most fantastic?

(Via Hollywood Reporter)

Christian Cooke: Ben Grimm/The ThingCooke’s previous credits include 2013’s Romeo and Juliet, 2010’...
Emmy Rossum: Sue Storm/Invisible WomanRossum’s previous credits include 2004’s The Day After...
Kate Mara: Sue Storm/Invisible WomanMara’s previous credits include the 2010 film 127 Hours, and...
Miles Teller: Reed Richards/Mr. FantasticTeller’s previous credits include the 2014 film Whiplash,...
