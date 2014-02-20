Latest Stories

Scott Wolf
green-goblin_0.jpg

Here's the 1st official photo of Green Goblin in Amazing Spider-Man 2. It's uh, hmm ...

Contributed by
1074906_10151772097627505_617255863_o.jpg
Dany Roth
Feb 20, 2014

Not to be outdone by a toy bust, Sony has finally released an official picture of the new Green Goblin. 

Sometimes, when a studio doesn't show you what a character in its movie looks like, fans will find the knowledge they seek elsewhere. Like previews for a bust of the character, for example. And, since that's precisely what happened with Dan DeHaan’s version of the villainous, pumpkin-bomb-throwing Goblin in Amazing Spider-Man 2, it was only a matter of time before Sony's hand was forced.

Today is that day. Here's the first official image of the new Green Goblin.


He looks ... not mentally well. Kind of a mechanical-suited Joker vibe, except with a more eccentric barber.

What do you think -- better or worse than Willem Dafoe?

(via Comic Book Movie)

