Latest Stories

Island Of Dr. Moreau Hero
Tag: Movies
IDW founder Ted Adams reinvents H.G. Wells' The Island Of Dr. Moreau for wild new summer miniseries
Conan surveys the horizon in Conan Unconquered
Tag: Games
Gaming: Conan Unconquered gets a date; Tomb Raider board game incoming; more
Mercy Black Movie Poster
Tag: Movies
Netflix surprises fans with Blumhouse horror flick "Mercy Black"
Marvel Rising 2019
Tag: TV
WonderCon: Three new Marvel Rising shorts will feature Shuri, Inferno, and Ghost-Spider later this year
star-wars-Christmas-Card-at-at-merry-force.jpg

Here's 7 all new Star Wars paper snowflakes you can make yourself

Contributed by
1074906_10151772097627505_617255863_o.jpg
Dany Roth
Dec 17, 2014

It's colder than Hoth, your aunts and uncles are worse than a Hutt family reunion, and you wanna hurl yourself into the sarlacc pit? Calm yourself, young padawan. Through patience and instrospection, you can find a better way.

That better way is making paper snowflakes based on Star Wars. That was clear, right? We've covered Anthony Herrera's creations in the pastand with Hanukkah already here and Christmas on the loom, we've decided it's high time for a Return of the Jedi. And these snowflakes also.

So check 'em out, try your hand at making your own, and remind yourself that you, too, can use the Force. For making snowflakes!

(papercraft via The Mary Sue, cover image via Scott Park)

starwars1_0.jpg
starwars2.jpg
starwars3.jpg
starwars4.jpg
starwars5.jpg
starwars6.jpg
starwars7.jpg
hide thumbnails show thumbnails
Tag: Star Wars

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Star Wars Weekly
Tag: Star Wars
Anakin Skywalker, Hayden Christensen Star Wars
Star Wars Weekly: A long-lost star joins Celebration and Star Wars gets political
Bryan Young
Comment count Comment count: Trending 2
Tag: Star Wars: Episode IX
Tag: Mark Hamill
Scared Skywalker
Mark Hamill shines Jedi wisdom on that Star Wars: Episode IX 'leaked poster'
Brian Silliman
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1
Tag: Important Toy News
Tag: toys
Important Toy News
Important Toy News: Build your own Thanos, The Phantom Menace action figures, and more
Loryn Stone
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: In Search Of
Tag: Zachary Quinto
Count Dooku Christopher Lee Attack of the Clones
WIRE Buzz: Zachary Quinto goes In Search Of; Count Dooku gets an audio book; more
Christian Long
Comment count Comment count: Trending 2