Here's a fantastic look at the world's smallest micro-computer

Here's a new video from CBS News featuring the world's tiniest computer, called the Michigan Micro Mote, or M^3 for short. It was developed by a team comprised of faculty and students at the University of Michigan, assisted by professor David Blaauw. While diminutive in size, this amazing micro-machine fits neatly on the edge of a nickel but is equipped with an input/output device and can store data, as well as take photos and record temperatures. Creating these extreme, low-powered devices is part of a larger engineering trend to bring digital intelligence to everyday objects for a rash of interesting applications in the medical, energy and environmental monitoring fields.

Have a look at this tiny miracle, but be kind and don't make fun of your bloated laptop afterwards.

(Via Geeks Are Sexy)