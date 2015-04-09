Latest Stories

Here's a fantastic look at the world's smallest micro-computer

Contributed by
ComicsMe.jpg
Jeff Spry
Apr 9, 2015

Here's a new video from CBS News featuring the world's tiniest computer, called the Michigan Micro Mote, or M^3 for short.   It was developed by a team comprised of faculty and students at the University of Michigan, assisted by professor David Blaauw.  While diminutive in size, this amazing micro-machine fits neatly on the edge of a nickel but is equipped with an input/output device and can store data, as well as take photos and record temperatures.  Creating these extreme, low-powered devices is part of a larger engineering trend to bring digital intelligence to everyday objects for a rash of interesting applications in the medical, energy and environmental monitoring fields. 

Have a look at this tiny miracle, but be kind and don't make fun of your bloated laptop afterwards.

(Via Geeks Are Sexy)

