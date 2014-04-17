Here's how Rogue will fit into X-Men: Days of Future Past (+ more mutant cameos!)

Yesterday, we learned that Anna Paquin’s Rogue had finally made the cut into director Bryan Singer’s upcoming X-Men: Days of Future Past. And now we know how she’ll fit into the story.

An article in Vulture has revealed the details as to how the True Blood actress’s mutant Rogue will finally fit into the ambitious Days of Future Past storyline.

Here’s the bit of interest (of course, SPOILERS):

"While Wolverine is gallivanting around in the past with the X-Men: First Class cast, though, Kitty Pryde is injured, and her future hold on Wolverine becomes tenuous. In order to preserve the time travel bond, then, the X-Men must find Rogue, who has the ability to absorb any mutant power. Unfortunately, Rogue is being held prisoner at Xavier Mansion, which has been transformed into a Sentinel-guarded military base, and the mission to find and rescue her — an expensive, lengthy sequence that involves Professor X, Magneto, and Iceman (Shawn Ashmore) — was sliced from the film in postproduction after Fox executives worried it would pad the running time to over two and a half hours. Rogue is still brought in briefly to absorb Kitty's power and tend to Wolverine, but the machinations to get her there will now happen offscreen."

The site also hints that three more (as-yet-unknown) mutants had filmed secret cameos for the upcoming X-Men flick, and that to hint at who they were would reveal a major spoiler.

Which leads us to wonder with unreserved glee: Who else is in the already-quite-crowded movie?

Comic Book Movie says that Kelsey Grammer, who played an older Beast in X-Men: The Last Stand, is rumored to have shot some scenes for DOFP. As for the other two, it could be anyone from Ben Foster as Angel to James Marsten as Cyclops (why not -- they never showed him actually die in The Last Stand, we only saw his floating glasses, so it’s possible …), Aaron Stanford as Pyro, or even Famke Janssen (yeah, Jean Grey’s dead, but she could appear in a dream, as in The Wolverine, but there's also the possibility that it's an alternate timeline). Perhaps it could even be Rebecca Romijn, who played an older version of Mystique in the first three X-flicks.

So, how do you like the way they included Rogue in the X-Men: Days of Future Past storyline? And who do you guys think could be the three super-duper secret mutant cameos?

