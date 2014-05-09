Here's how the U.S. Air Force would actually respond to Godzilla (if he was real)

Let's just say, hypothetically, Godzilla is real. What might the actual military response be like?

I don't want to blow anyone's mind, but a movie's goal is not usually to serve realism first. What matters is the narrative: Tell a story in the most engaging way possible. And while making the world that narrative happens in feel believable is important, it is not the primary goal.

So when monster movies like Godzilla come out, you can typically expect that the film will fudge what the miliatry response would be to a giant, radioactive lizard in order to serve the most satisfying story possible.

But if Godzilla were real, narrative wouldn't matter quite as much as just stopping him.

So Air & Space Magazine had that thought in mind when they reached out to the men and women serving at Kadena Air Force Base in Okinawa. What they wanted to know is -- how would these trained professionals actually react to Godzilla?

The short version -- we can fight that dude and win. But we might need the help of Chuck Norris, George W. Bush and the Power Rangers to do it. Makes ... sense?

The long answer is even more entertaining.

(via Uproxx)