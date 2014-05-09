Latest Stories

Gal Gadot Wonder Woman 1984
Tag: Movies
Wonder Woman's Patty Jenkins and AHS's Ryan Murphy throw shade over their similarly-titled projects
John Boyega Oscar Isaac Daisy Ridley Star Wars Celebration
Tag: Movies
The Star Wars Episode IX cast panel was the horniest panel in history
Kennedy MccMann
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Nancy Drew gets 'supernatural twist'; The Beast hunts down a director; more
David Harbour Hellboy Red Carpet
Tag: Movies
WATCH: Hellboy's David Harbour, Milla Jovovich, and Daniel Dae Kim geek out
godzillamilitary.jpg

Here's how the U.S. Air Force would actually respond to Godzilla (if he was real)

Contributed by
1074906_10151772097627505_617255863_o.jpg
Dany Roth
May 9, 2014

Let's just say, hypothetically, Godzilla is real. What might the actual military response be like?

I don't want to blow anyone's mind, but a movie's goal is not usually to serve realism first. What matters is the narrative: Tell a story in the most engaging way possible. And while making the world that narrative happens in feel believable is important, it is not the primary goal.

So when monster movies like Godzilla come out, you can typically expect that the film will fudge what the miliatry response would be to a giant, radioactive lizard in order to serve the most satisfying story possible.

But if Godzilla were real, narrative wouldn't matter quite as much as just stopping him.

So Air & Space Magazine had that thought in mind when they reached out to the men and women serving at Kadena Air Force Base in Okinawa. What they wanted to know is -- how would these trained professionals actually react to Godzilla?

The short version -- we can fight that dude and win. But we might need the help of Chuck Norris, George W. Bush and the Power Rangers to do it. Makes ... sense?

The long answer is even more entertaining.

(via Uproxx)

Tag: Godzilla

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: