Here's a look at the first gameplay footage from the Mad Max video game

After being fueled up with a tense barrage of Mad Max: Fury Road teasers, trailers and clips, here's another enticement to be excited about: a brand-new Mad Max videogame hitting the shelves this summer. Check out the first actual gameplay footage and in-game cinematics, highlighting the cool car customization features while building Max's Magnum Opus survival sedan, the detailed post-apocalyptic wastelands and some brutal hand-to-hand combat sequences.

Forage for rusted scrap metal and deadly incendiary ammo amid the ruins of civilization, and don't forget to snag a nutritious snack from a discarded can of Dinki-Di dog food as you fortify yourself for the next horrific encounter against merciless warlords somewhere down the dusty trail.

Avalanche Studios' Mad Max is packed with the sort of jaw-dropping visuals and atmospheric details you'd expect in a top-tier console offering, with a Fallout-meets-Uncharted gameplay feel and functionality. Avalanche is the development studio behind the Just Cause series of videogames, and Mad Max's open-world environment mimics that franchise's exploration approach. Their gaming version of the sci-fi saga is not a tie-in to Mad Max: Fury Road and will exist as a standalone story.

Buckle up for Sony's full-throttle preview and tell us if you're excited to get behind the wheel of Max's radical ride and try to reap a little redemption.

Mad Max rumbles into stores on Sept. 1, 2015, for PS4, Xbox One and PC.

(Via Geek Tyrant)