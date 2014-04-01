Latest Stories

21010250_20130604164912885.jpg

Here's one character who won't be back for DC's Batman vs. Superman

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Apr 1, 2014

We didnât know for sure how much of the cast from Man of Steel would stick around for Batman vs. Superman, but it sounds like at least one heavy-hitter will not be returning for part two.

While promoting Noah, Russell Crowe (aka Jor-El) was asked about his potential return in the sequel, and revealed he will most likely not be donning his Kryptonian gear a second time. Crowe played a fairly large part in Man of Steel, via flashbacks and a modern-day computer recording of himself that played a key role in the back half of the film.

Hereâs the choice excerpt:

âI donât think theyâre going to use me again. I think theyâre jumping onto a different streamâ¦ You know, theyâre going with the different superhero worlds colliding [this time].â

Crowe was one of the best things about Man of Steel, so weâre bummed he probably wonât be back for the sequel. But it makes sense, because itâd be hard to fit Supesâ late father into a film that will already be bursting at the seams with DC additions.

So long, Jor-El. Rest in peace.

(Via Yahoo! UK)

