Here's one character who won't be back for DC's Batman vs. Superman

We didnât know for sure how much of the cast from Man of Steel would stick around for Batman vs. Superman, but it sounds like at least one heavy-hitter will not be returning for part two.
While promoting Noah, Russell Crowe (aka Jor-El) was asked about his potential return in the sequel, and revealed he will most likely not be donning his Kryptonian gear a second time. Crowe played a fairly large part in Man of Steel, via flashbacks and a modern-day computer recording of himself that played a key role in the back half of the film.
Hereâs the choice excerpt:
âI donât think theyâre going to use me again. I think theyâre jumping onto a different streamâ¦ You know, theyâre going with the different superhero worlds colliding [this time].â
Crowe was one of the best things about Man of Steel, so weâre bummed he probably wonât be back for the sequel. But it makes sense, because itâd be hard to fit Supesâ late father into a film that will already be bursting at the seams with DC additions.
So long, Jor-El. Rest in peace.
(Via Yahoo! UK)