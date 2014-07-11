Latest Stories

Here's our 1st look at another brand-new Star Wars Rebels big bad villain

Contributed by
Default contributor image
Nathalie Caron
Jul 11, 2014

Star Wars Rebels is poised to premiere in the fall, and while we’re becoming familiar with the plethora of new characters that will populate the series -- including the Big Bad called the Inquisitor -- we’re now getting our very first look at his right-hand man, Agent Kallus.

Voiced by up-and-comer David Oyelowo (Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Christopher Nolan’s upcoming Interstellar) whose star is definitely on the rise, Agent Kallus -- also known as the "Rebel hunter," is an evil agent of the Empire working for the Imperial Security Bureau, which Rebels executive producer Dave Filoni describe as a little like the FBI and a little like the military police.

What’s cool about Agent Kallus’ look -- besides those awesome sideburns -- is the fact that Star Wars Rebels harks back to the 1970s feel of the original Star Wars trilogy: especially A New Hope.

“We definitely wanted to capture that ’70s feeling that was so strong in ‘A New Hope,’” says Filoni. “Art director Kilian Plunkett and I looked at a lot of reference to try and make that influence fit into ‘Rebels.’ At one point we had [Rebel pilot] Zeb in bell bottoms.”
“I’m hoping to see some people sporting that look at Comic-Con next year.”

And just to refresh everyone's memories, that mean-looking dude below is the Inquisitor.

Star Wars Rebels will take place between the prequel (and thus post-Clone Wars) and the original trilogy (Rebels will be canon in the expanding Star Wars universe) and will premiere on Disney XD later this year. Will you guys be watching?

(Hero Complex via Latino Review)

