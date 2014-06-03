Latest Stories

turtles2_0.jpg

Here's our best look yet at Michael Bay's Ninja Turtles' new Splinter + Shredder

Michael Bay has managed to keep a fairly tight leash on his upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot, but now we finally have our best look yet at the series’ biggest baddie and rodent mentor.

Some spy shots from the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Ultimate Visual History book have leaked online via Idle Hands, including the best pics yet of the new-look versions of Splinter and Shredder.

They’ve definitely tried to turn Shredder into a terrifying menace, and he looks to have a ton of pointy weapons and a massive RoboCop-esque look. Splinter looks about how you’d expect, after seeing how they adapted the Turtles. Basically, take that concept and put it on a rat. Bingo.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is currently scheduled to open Aug. 8.

(Via Idle Hands)

